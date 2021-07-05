Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,701 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 186,852 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 741,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $12.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.64. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $943.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

