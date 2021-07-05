Digitex Token Market Capitalization Achieves $5.92 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. Digitex Token has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00054297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.10 or 0.00788894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Digitex Token

DGTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

