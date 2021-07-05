Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $199,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $5,643,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $1,801,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 15,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $369.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.28. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

