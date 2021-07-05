Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,653,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,713 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.96% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $204,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

NASDAQ GT opened at $17.28 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $20.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.