Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,259,403 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.78% of Simmons First National worth $186,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFNC. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $28.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

