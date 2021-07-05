Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $190.14 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $190,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after purchasing an additional 892,470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after buying an additional 657,978 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,825,000 after purchasing an additional 271,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 584,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,021,000 after acquiring an additional 249,874 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

NYSE FBHS opened at $99.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.18 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

