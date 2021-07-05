Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $193.32 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,620,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300,255 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.68% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $193,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $33.04 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

