Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,472,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 445,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.04% of Investors Bancorp worth $183,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,831,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,042 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. Investors Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

ISBC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

