Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,101 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 74.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

