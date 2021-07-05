DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Update

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:DKSHF opened at $77.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.64. DKSH has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $77.75.

Get DKSH alerts:

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.