DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Shares of BOOM opened at $59.21 on Thursday. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.58.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. DMC Global’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in DMC Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DMC Global by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in DMC Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in DMC Global by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

