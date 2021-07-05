Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domtar by 19.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Domtar by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Domtar by 410.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 939.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 81,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 73,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the first quarter worth $1,543,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UFS remained flat at $$54.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 18,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.88. Domtar has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Domtar will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

