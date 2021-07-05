Donoghue Forlines LLC Decreases Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Qorvo by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after buying an additional 91,316 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $195.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.69 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.48.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

