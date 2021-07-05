Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $705,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $376.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.62 and a 1 year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $553,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,880,658.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $14,179,756. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

