Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after acquiring an additional 172,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after purchasing an additional 569,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,856,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $129.63 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.44. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

