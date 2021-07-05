Donoghue Forlines LLC Reduces Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,299 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,849,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $234.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $245.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $658,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $858,066.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,205.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,254 shares of company stock valued at $73,451,912 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.