Dynamic (DYN) Price Tops $0.57 on Top Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $1,912.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,145.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,243.74 or 0.06571037 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $511.96 or 0.01499337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00409560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00161128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.10 or 0.00641663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00423117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00333977 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

