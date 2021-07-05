Dynamic Price Down 13.2% This Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $9.70 million and $46.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,950.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,313.09 or 0.06618269 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $524.83 or 0.01501651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00413141 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00160074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.69 or 0.00625723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.54 or 0.00424994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.10 or 0.00340764 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

