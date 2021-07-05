Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameresco news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $453,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $707,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $353,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $735,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

AMRC opened at $63.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMRC. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

