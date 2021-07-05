Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 9,619 National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,619 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NATI opened at $42.63 on Monday. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.