Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $427,000 in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.08% of Oppenheimer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $642.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $373.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

In other Oppenheimer news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $902,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,961.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,438.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

