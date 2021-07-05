Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth $2,593,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,288 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB opened at $58.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

