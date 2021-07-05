Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

DYNT opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -0.15. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dynatronics by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 234,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Dynatronics by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

