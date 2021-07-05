East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.40. East West Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.35. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

