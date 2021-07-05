Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEA. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $196,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,090.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,162,510 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.09. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

