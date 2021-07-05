ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of MOHO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.53. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65. ECMOHO has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.98.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECMOHO in the first quarter worth $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ECMOHO by 81.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECMOHO during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About ECMOHO

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

