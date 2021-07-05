EDUCare Price Tops $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00054602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.62 or 0.00862001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.33 or 0.08132657 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

