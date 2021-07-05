Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Element Solutions by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $23.90 on Monday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

