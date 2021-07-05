Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Update

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,300 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 571,300 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

NYSE:EARN opened at $11.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 191.35% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $34,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

