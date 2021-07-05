eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EMAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th.

eMagin stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 798,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,370. eMagin has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $30,040.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,817. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $71,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 601,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,079.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,458,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMAN. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eMagin by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter worth $69,000. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

