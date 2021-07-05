Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Update

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

EERGF opened at $10.85 on Monday. Energean has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

