Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Position Raised by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.