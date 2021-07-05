Enigma (ENG) Price Down 18.4% This Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0956 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00393991 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003054 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015117 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.17 or 0.01277973 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

