Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Holdings Boosted by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 209.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,969,000 after buying an additional 246,140 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 37,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.83.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,496 shares of company stock worth $16,304,441. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $186.41 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 300.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.