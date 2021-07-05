Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

ESVIF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,680. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

