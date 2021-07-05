Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 488,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $35,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

ENV opened at $74.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

