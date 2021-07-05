Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,767 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.60 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

