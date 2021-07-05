Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,475 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $864,584,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after acquiring an additional 175,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $372,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $219.44 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

