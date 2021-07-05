Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.91 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04.

