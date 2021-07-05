Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,477 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,159 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,161,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 663.4% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,023,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 889,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,498,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 439,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

