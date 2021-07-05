Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,269 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $206.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $173.20 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.33.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

