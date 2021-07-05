Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.03 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $48.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

