EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Short Interest Update

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,300 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 654,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,973.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of EQT AB (publ) stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. EQT AB has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

