Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tata Motors Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tata Motors in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal anticipates that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTM. Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE TTM opened at $23.05 on Monday. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Tata Motors by 26.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,681,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tata Motors by 99.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,920,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,264 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at about $62,985,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tata Motors by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,651,000 after acquiring an additional 505,333 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,315,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,146,000 after purchasing an additional 544,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

