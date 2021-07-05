Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.17. 661,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,485. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $76.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

