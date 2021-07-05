Era Swap Hits Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Era Swap has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Era Swap has a market cap of $4.58 million and $6,768.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00054319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.84 or 0.00872280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.53 or 0.08105256 BTC.

About Era Swap

Era Swap is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.