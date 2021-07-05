ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $32,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $19,306,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $621,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE ESE opened at $93.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52 and a beta of 1.05. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.