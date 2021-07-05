Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUYTY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS CUYTY opened at $13.85 on Friday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

