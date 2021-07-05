Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUYTY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS CUYTY opened at $13.85 on Friday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

