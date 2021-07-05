Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $197.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,121 shares of company stock worth $2,761,353. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.78.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

