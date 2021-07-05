Expanse One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,918.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $942,750.50 and approximately $2,918.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,662.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,224.09 or 0.06607069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.99 or 0.01485309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.84 or 0.00406502 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00160865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.54 or 0.00628432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00425356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.48 or 0.00337120 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.